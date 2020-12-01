The American Legion to back Ganassi's No. 48 entry

Chip Ganassi Racing has signed a multi-year partnership with The American Legion that will include primary sponsorship of the team’s No. 48 IndyCar – to be shared next year by Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan – for two races in 2021, including the Indy 500.

“We’re excited about this new relationship with The American Legion as it allows us to further the sponsorship program on the No. 48 team with Jimmie and Tony, while also representing a very important relationship with an organization dedicated to supporting veterans,” said Chip Ganassi.

“Jimmie in particular has a long-standing appreciation for the service of veterans, so it was just another reason why partnering with The American Legion on his debut in the NTT IndyCar series made sense.”

In addition to the two weekends where the No. 48 will run an American Legion primary livery, the organization will maintain a presence on the car for the entire season.

“This is truly a win-win for all involved,” said James W. “Bill” Oxford, national commander of The American Legion. “Teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing allows The American Legion to showcase how it strengthens America every day through its programs, advocacy and support of veterans and their families. We’re looking forward to bringing that message and our mission to race fans across the country.”

The announcement comes on #GivingTuesday, a day of global giving designed to help change communities and the world. As a result, Johnson, who has family members that have served in the military, will be making a $10,000 donation to The American Legion. Johnson hopes his donation will motivate fans and the public to support our veterans by donating $48 – a nod to he and Kanaan’s car number – to The American Legion.

Donors can visit legion.org/48 to make a gift and help celebrate this new relationship and veterans across the country.

“Our family knows firsthand how important it is to recognize our veterans,” said Johnson, whose grandfathers and brother-in-law served in the military.

“It’s exciting to be partnering with The American Legion to be able to show our appreciation to veterans and to continue to raise public awareness and support for this special organization. Giving Tuesday is a great day to announce this partnership and a way for fans to show their appreciation for our veterans.”