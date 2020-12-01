SportsCar releases 2021 editorial calendar

For the 37th consecutive year, Racer Media & Marketing, Inc. will publish SportsCar, the official magazine of the SCCA, alongside other titles, RACER, RACER.com, Vintage Motorsport and VintageMotorsport.com.

Beginning in 2021, SportsCar will continue to shine brightly on the Club’s members and events spanning six issues per year.

“We know that the print edition of SportsCar magazine is still popular with the membership, and it’s an important part of the history and record-keeping of the club,” said Mike Cobb, President of the SCCA. “We expect it will remain an important part of the SCCA well into the future. I like the reminder that I’m part of a bigger family with some amazing people when that cover shows up in my mailbox. The future also includes digital channels that’ll work hand in hand with SportsCar to deliver the best SCCA story possible. So we’re shifting to build the best of both worlds – with the continued support of our friends over at RACER.”

RACER.com will continue serving up-to-the-minute news from around the SCCA while the magazine – available to all SCCA member-households in both print and digital formats – continues to focus on long-form and more evergreen content to tell the in-depth stories of the Club, its members and activities. Plus, SportsCar will continue offering insights, tech tips and product features that SCCA members have come to rely on.

“The SCCA remains the cornerstone of motorsports in the United States, providing a place for young talent to nurture, novices to discover and seasoned amateurs to continue participating together around a shared passion for cars, driving and motorsports,” said Paul Pfanner, President of Racer Media & Marketing. “It remains our privilege to publish this magazine for all SCCA members.”

The New Year kicks off with the January/February issue mailing on January 12, featuring the Pro Racing Wrap Up as well as the bonus 2021 SCCA calendar. Thereafter, the remaining 2021 issues are:

March/April – Time Trials (mailing March 23)

May/June – RallyCross (May 25)

July/Aug. – Who will win the Solo Nationals? (July 13)

Sept./Oct.- Who will win the Runoffs? (August 31)

Nov./Dec. – Championships Review (November 23)

The full calendar with insertions and materials dates is available at advertise.racer.com/sportscar. Multi-platform, omni-channel advertising and content packages are available across the Racer Media & Marketing network to reach all 35,000+ SCCA households and beyond.