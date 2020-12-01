Omolagato launches new PANAMERICANA Chronograph

The all new P A N A M E R I C A N A Chronograph brings in a new phase to our watch design. The clean dial details are contrasted by vibrant colours schemes from across the Americas, all housed in a bespoke Stainless Steel case. Features include a matt dial, anti-reflective sapphire glass and Swiss movements.

P A N A M E R I C A N A takes us in to a new direction of watch design.

First 200 watches arrive with us February 2021 and go on pre-sale December 1st.

Each watch will be individually numbered.

TECH SPEC

Case : Stainless Steel 316L 40MM diameter

Glass : Flat sapphire lens with anti-reflective coating

Details : Flat black and white tachymeter at the edge of lens

ATM : 5 ATM water resistant

Movements : Swiss Ronda Meca-Quartz Movements