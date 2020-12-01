Omolagato launches new PANAMERICANA Chronograph

The all new P A N A M E R I C A N A Chronograph brings in a new phase to our watch design. The clean dial details are contrasted by vibrant colours schemes from across the Americas, all housed in a bespoke Stainless Steel case. Features include a matt dial, anti-reflective sapphire glass and Swiss movements.
P A N A M E R I C A N A takes us in to a new direction of watch design.
First 200 watches arrive with us February 2021 and go on pre-sale December 1st.
Each watch will be individually numbered.
TECH SPEC
Case : Stainless Steel 316L 40MM diameter
Glass : Flat sapphire lens with anti-reflective coating
Details : Flat black and white tachymeter at the edge of lens
ATM : 5 ATM water resistant
Movements : Swiss Ronda Meca-Quartz Movements
