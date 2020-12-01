DeFrancesco moving up to Indy Lights with Andretti for 2021

Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights program continues to take shape with the signing of Devlin DeFrancesco after the Canadian battled to second in the Indy Pro 2000 championship with the team.

DeFrancesco will pilot the No. 17 Dallara IL15-AER entered by Andretti and George Steinbrenner IV alongside Kyle Kirkwood and Danial Frost, and will have the services of Mark Bryant as race engineer. Bryant, from New Zealand, steered Andretti’s Pato O’Ward to the 2018 Indy Lights championship before stepping up to IndyCar with the team.

“I’m super excited to be back with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport for Indy Lights in 2021,” said DeFrancesco. “I think we had quite a successful Indy Pro 2000 season in 2020. Considering we have all the pieces for 2021 and Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport has an incredible history in Indy Lights. I have a great team around me and can’t express how ready I am to get going.”

Steinbrenner hopes to see DeFrancesco emulate the first Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Indy Lights driver, Colton Herta, who’s gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“We are excited to get Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport back into Indy Lights with Devlin for the 2021 season,” Steinbrenner said. “We had a good amount of success in the Indy Pro 2000 series in 2020 with Devlin. We hope to build on that momentum and aim to field an entry comparable to the one Colton Herta piloted in 2017 and 2018.”