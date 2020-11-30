Kellett aiming for full-time IndyCar seat in 2021

Dalton Kellett is working on a return to the NTT IndyCar Series. After making eight starts in the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy alongside Tony Kanaan and Sebastien Bourdais, the Canadian has attracted interest from multiple teams, with Foyt positioned as the leading candidate to enter the 27-year-old in next season’s championship.

Kellett, who holds an engineering physics degree from Ontario’s Queen’s university, hopes to convert his part-time rookie campaign into a full-time role.

“My first year was difficult, there was a lot to learn, and the Foyt team did a great job with limited testing time for me to get to know the car,” he told RACER. “We’re talking with the team about 2021, and would like to do the full season. There’s nothing concrete, but that’s the goal.”

With Bourdais moving into the No. 14 for the entirely of 2021, Kellett would have the steady presence of a four-time champion to continue his IndyCar education, provided he secures a new deal with Foyt.

“Bringing Sebastien on has been a very positive experience, and getting the chance to work with him at the Harvest Grand Prix and at St. Pete was a rewarding experience,” he said. “You see things about how he goes about working with the team and interacting with the engineers that I picked up, and there’s a lot to learn on how he drives the car.”