"Happy Hour with Brian Deegan" during Online Race Industry Week

“Happy Hour with Brian Deegan” is the title of the special Zoom event organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Motocross and Off-Road Racing Champion Brian Deegan will be joined by Eric Johnson, communications director, Monster Energy, and Paul Pfanner, founder of RACER Media & Marketing.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

“Happy Hour With Brian Deegan” is scheduled for 5 pm PST, Tuesday, December 2. Click here for the full webinar schedule.

Deegan is the most decorated Freestyle Motocross rider in the competition’s history with 14 X-Games medals to his name, including X Games Gold medal in Rally Cross. He also holds the elite distinction of being the only rider to compete in every X Games competition since the games’ inception. Deegan has also dominated the off-road trucking world, taking both Lucas Oil Pro 2 Unlimited and Pro Lite Unlimited Championships, being named Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year in Pro 2 Unlimited, and taking home the 2011 Lucas Oil Driver of the Year (which he also won in 2010).

Deegan currently competes in Motocross, Freestyle Motocross, Rally Car, and Short Course Trucks as founder and owner of the Metal Mulisha.

“Brian Deegan brings his unique brand of excitement to whatever competition he enters, and is an electrifying attraction to motorsports. We’re excited to have him be part of Online Race Industry Week,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “This is going to be fun!”

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, WoO’s Brian Carter, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.