“Where Innovation Isn’t Cheating” is focus of Online Race Industry Week webinar

“Where Technical Innovation Isn’t Cheating — Sanctioning Bodies’ Perspective” is the title of the panel discussion webinar organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Megan Leatham, executive director, Pikes Peak; Ron Knoch, president, NADM; Marty Fiolka, promoter, Crandon International Raceway; and Dave Cole, executive director and co-founder, King of The Hammers, are the speakers.

“Innovation in automotive technology has been a driving storyline in racing since the first competition, soon after the automobile was invented. It’s also the driving force of the racing industry,” said Francisque Savinien, producer of Online Race Industry Week. “This panel discussion is one of the most important webinars we’ll have during Online Race Industry Week.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, WoO’s Brian Carter, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.