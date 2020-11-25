NHRA podcast: Matt Hagan

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by NHRA

November 25, 2020

Matt Hagan joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss claiming his third NHRA Funny Car championship earlier this month. Hagan was one member of a dominant Don Schumacher Racing stable that won 14 consecutive Funny Car races, and he capped off his championship season by winning the Dodge NHRA Finals at the Strip in Las Vegas.

Hagan also discusses:

  • How the NHRA schedule shook out due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Not being involved in the championship decision but getting to celebrate before his run in Vegas
  • What made 2020 so challenging for a driver
  • DSR going 1-2-3-4 in Funny Car points
  • When the organization realized they were working on an undefeated Funny Car streak and what that was like as a driver
  • Having Camping World unexpectedly and quickly pick up series sponsorship
  • Plans for a longer than usual offseason

 

