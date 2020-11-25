NHRA podcast: Matt Hagan

Matt Hagan joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss claiming his third NHRA Funny Car championship earlier this month. Hagan was one member of a dominant Don Schumacher Racing stable that won 14 consecutive Funny Car races, and he capped off his championship season by winning the Dodge NHRA Finals at the Strip in Las Vegas.

Kelly Crandall

Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.