NHRA podcast: Matt Hagan

Matt Hagan joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss claiming his third NHRA Funny Car championship earlier this month. Hagan was one member of a dominant Don Schumacher Racing stable that won 14 consecutive Funny Car races, and he capped off his championship season by winning the Dodge NHRA Finals at the Strip in Las Vegas.
Hagan also discusses:
How the NHRA schedule shook out due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Not being involved in the championship decision but getting to celebrate before his run in Vegas
What made 2020 so challenging for a driver
DSR going 1-2-3-4 in Funny Car points
When the organization realized they were working on an undefeated Funny Car streak and what that was like as a driver
Having Camping World unexpectedly and quickly pick up series sponsorship
Comments