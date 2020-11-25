Join us for Online Race Industry Week, November 30–December 4

EPARTRADE’s Online Race Industry Week kicks off on Monday, November 30 and promises a week full of insights, information and entertainment from a number of industry-leading figures across an array of topics. Several of the panels will be co-hosted by RACER founder and president Paul Pfanner, and the entire event can be accessed via RACER.com.

Among the luminaries highlighting the many discussions are Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi – two of the sport’s biggest movers and shakers who need no further introduction. Start the week off over breakfast with Roger Penske during the first segment on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. He’ll be followed by racing safety pioneers, Doctors Terry Trammel and Steve Olvey, along with Stand21 founder Yves Morizot. IndyCar team owner and race winner Bryan Herta gets a slot at 3:00 p.m. eastern. To finish off the day, spend the early evening with the “First Lady of Motorsports,” Linda Vaughn.

The rest of the week shapes up with more headline guests. NHRA stars Ron Capps and Antron Brown make on appearance on Tuesday. The aforementioned Chip Ganassi appears on Thursday morning, December 3. Bobby Rahal is set for the Friday morning keynote session. Joining them throughout the rest of the week is a who’s who of industry brass, technical experts and savvy pundits. There will hardly be a motorsports-related topic that will go uncovered.

