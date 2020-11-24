Vasser Sullivan moving ahead without AIM

The successful combination of Canada’s AIM Autosport and the American duo of Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan has ended. Upon its return in 2021, the IMSA Lexus RC F GT3 team will move forward without AIM as the Vasser Sullivan team embarks on its third season campaigning the V8-powered sedans in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“AIM Autosport is very proud of the success achieved with the Lexus RCF GT3 in IMSA over the last two years with our partners, Jimmy Vasser, James Sullivan, Lexus and TRD,” AIM owners Andrew Bordin and brothers Ian and Keith Willis said. “For 2021, circumstances are such that AIM and Vasser Sullivan are going to go in different directions.

“Motorsports is a tight-knit community and you never know what the future will bring. If the opportunity and circumstance presents itself in the future, we would be happy to join forces once again to achieve even greater success.”

The two-car outfit is also expected to return with one or more changes to its driver lineup.

“After two successful seasons, Vasser Sullivan Racing and AIM Autosport have mutually agreed to part ways,” the Vasser Sullivan team added. “We thank Andrew Bordin, Ian and Keith Willis for their dedication and hard work – especially during the unique 2020 season – and wish them the best. Vasser Sullivan will be making some exciting announcements regarding the direction of the team in the near future.”