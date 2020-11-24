Starters for racing applications the focus of Online Race Industry Week webinar

“How To Get Started on the Right Track – Starter Units for Racing Applications” is the title of the webinar to be presented by IMI Performance Products during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

The featured speaker is Jack Isom, CEO of IMI Performance Products, and he’ll be joined by guest speaker James Maher, mechanical fuel injection specialist at Good Vibrations Motorsports.

IMI Performance Products designs starters specifically to replace those used in the motorsports, automotive, marine, off-road, and industrial and agriculture markets. Their Hi-Torque starter units begin with Denso products coupled to IMI’s US Patented design, and provide the end user the highest quality and most reliable starter currently available. Features include the 5-roller bearing design, heat dissipating solenoid, captured bearing drive end and, in most cases, rotatable housing.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Click here for the full schedule.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, WoO’s Brian Carter, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.