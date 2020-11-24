Ryan Truex signs full-season Truck deal with Niece Motorsports

For the first time since 2018, Ryan Truex has a full-time ride in NASCAR.

Truex will pilot the Niece Motorsports No. 40 Marquis Spas Chevrolet Silverado next season in the Camping World Truck Series. It is a full-season opportunity for Truex, who ran nine races with the team this past season.

“Last season was really a learning year for me with this team,” said Truex. “I feel like we learned a ton every week. We adjusted to working with no track time prior to racing, and I feel like we made our equipment better throughout the course of the year. I am excited about the continuity we will be able to build, competing week in and week out. I’m thankful to Marquis Spas for their support this season and as we move into next season.”

Truex’s best finish with Niece was a pair of 12th-place finishes at Las Vegas and Kansas Speedway. In his nine starts, Truex earned four top-15 finishes.

It will be the second time Truex has run a full Truck Series season, the last being in 2017 when he finished ninth in the championship standings. He has 51 career starts with 19 top-10 finishes.

His most recent full-time NASCAR campaign in 2018 came with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. Truex spent 2019 making six starts with JR Motorsports before joining Niece Motorsports in the spring of 2020.

“We’re excited to bring Ryan full-time next season,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw said. “As a team, we are really excited about how our program is shaping up for next season. We are working hard collectively to make our equipment the best it can be. We are thankful for the support of great partners like Marquis and Chevrolet. We look forward to contending for wins next year with Ryan.”

Truex will be joined by Carson Hocevar at Niece Motorsports for next season.