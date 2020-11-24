Chadwick lands Veloce Extreme E seat

Williams F1 development driver and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has joined Veloce Racing for the inaugural Extreme E season.

The deal marks the first move into competitive off-road racing for the 22-year-old, who spent some time getting acquainted with the ODYSSEY 21 car during a test at Fontjoncouse in southern France last week. She is scheduled to drive the car again at MotorLand Aragon in Spain next month.

“I am proud to be driving for Veloce Racing in such a revolutionary championship as Extreme E,” said the Briton.

“I have been involved with Veloce for a very long time and they are like a family to me, so I am incredibly honored to be their female driver for what is such an exciting and important race series.

“Climate change is something that affects us all, so I’m really keen to start doing my part to fight it. I can safely say that testing the car was one of the best and most fun experiences I have had in my career so far. I can’t wait to get out to the amazing venues where we’ll be racing next year; these are some of the most beautiful and endangered locations on our planet. Both on and off-track, it promises to be an incredibly rewarding journey.”

Extreme E regulations mandate that teams run a male/female driver pairing. Chadwick is the sixth driver in the anticipated nine-car, 18-driver field to have been confirmed, with her Veloce teammate among those still to be announced.

“We are delighted to have Jamie on-board at Veloce for the first season of Extreme E,” said Veloce team manager Ian Davis. “She is a very quick, talented and committed young driver, with a pedigree that quite frankly speaks for itself. Having won titles in both sportscars and single-seaters, there is no reason at all why she shouldn’t transfer those skills and win in Extreme E, in what promises to be a very high-caliber field.

“Her first test in the ODYSSEY 21 during our shakedown in France last week was a very positive and encouraging start. Her experience from single-seater and GT competition was invaluable to the early development of our car – from quick driver changes to initial and mid-corner turn-in – and she had significant input into our engineering refinements.

“Jamie would be the first to acknowledge that off-road driving is completely new to her, but she is a fast learner and she listened carefully to everything we had to say, worked well with the engineers, took it all on-board and – most importantly – got quicker and quicker with every run. We are all very excited to see what she can achieve when we go racing next year.”