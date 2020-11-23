NTT to continue IndyCar, Ganassi sponsorships in 2021

NTT Data will return to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 in a number of new and revised involvements with the reigning IndyCar Series champions.

Defending title winner Scott Dixon will continue to have the support of NTT with the No. 9 Honda as a season-long associate sponsor, and in the most notable change, the No. 10 Honda, which has featured primary sponsorship from NTT for nearly a decade, will see the technology firm appear at select events on the car driven by CGR newcomer Alex Palou.

According to NTT, its livery will be on display “for the season opener at St. Petersburg, Texas Motor Speedway (Race 1 of the doubleheader), the Indianapolis 500, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, along with several other races over the course of the season.”

The identities of the sponsors that will take NTT’s place at the other rounds have not been announced.

Tony Kanaan’s addition for the ovals in the No. 48 entry that Jimmie Johnson is set to pilot on road and street courses will see NTT joining the 2013 Indy 500 winner as primary sponsor at World Wide Technology Raceway, and as an associate for Texas and Indianapolis. Johnson will represent NTT in Canada as the company takes the primary sponsor role on the streets of Toronto.

“This has been a tremendous partnership from a sponsorship perspective and from a technological standpoint over the years,” said NTT services EVP and CFO David Croxville. “Building and cultivating relationships with our clients is the foundation of our business. The partnership with a championship-winning organization that features unparalleled access to an incredibly talented group of drivers allows us to create unforgettable experiences with and for our clients and partners.”

NTT also confirmed its return as title sponsor for the IndyCar Series in 2021.

“NTT DATA has been and will continue to be a big part of who our company is, and what we represent as an organization,” Chip Ganassi said. “Their involvement with our racing programs, from both a technology and business standpoint, has enabled us to deliver results on the track with multiple championships and race wins over the past eight years. Key relationships like this give us the ability to continue to push forward and achieve our goals.”