NHRA's Brown, Capps, to make Online Race Industry Week appearance

NHRA Champions Antron Brown and Ron Capps will be appearing as featured guests in a special webinar during Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

“These are two great representatives of the sport,” said Judy Kean, co-producer of Online Race Industry Week. “They’re savvy, tough competitors, but they’re also great fun. Grab a cup of coffee next Tuesday and enjoy breakfast with Antron Brown and Ron Capps!”

Brown won the 2012, 2015 and 2016 NHRA Top Fuel World Championships.

Capps ranks second in all-time Funny Car wins, with 66 total wins, which includes his first NHRA title driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1995. He won the NHRA Mello Yello Series Funny Car championship in 2016. Both Brown and Capps race for Don Schumacher Racing.

Online Race Industry Week, Monday–Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!