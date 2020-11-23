Nemechek returning to Truck Series with KBM

John Hunter Nemechek is returning to the Camping World Truck Series next season in a ride with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The organization announced Monday that Nemechek, 23, will drive the No. 4 Toyota Tundra and compete for the championship in 2021. It will be the first time since 2017 that Nemechek has contested the full schedule. However, he’s made 26 starts in the series over the last three years.

Nemechek has six wins in 102 starts in the Truck Series, all for his family-owned NEMCO Motorsports team. He was voted the most popular driver in 2015 and made the playoffs in 2016 and ’17.

“Kyle and Samantha, with the support of Toyota, have built an organization that has won races and championships on a consistent basis, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the winning tradition by getting back to victory lane in the Camping World Truck Series next year,” said Nemechek. “I can’t thank the partners that have supported my career through the years enough for their continued support, and I’m looking forward to building relationships with new partners this year.

“Bring on 2021 – ‘Let’s Go Places!’”

Sponsors and a crew chief for Nemechek are to be announced.

Nemechek returns to the Truck Series after a rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports. He finished 27th in the championship standings with three top-10 finishes and was fourth in the Rookie of the Year battle.

On Nov. 16, Nemechek and Front Row announced that Nemechek had informed the team he would not return to the No. 38 Ford next season.

“I began my Xfinity Series career with NEMCO and I’ve had a long-running relationship with Joe and the Nemechek family, so it’s cool to see things come full circle with being able to sign John Hunter to race at KBM,” said team owner Kyle Busch. “John Hunter is a proven winner in the Camping World Truck Series, as well as the Xfinity Series. (He’s) someone who we are confident will be able to put the No. 4 Tundra up front on a consistent basis and compete for victories each and every race.

“Despite only being 23 years old, he has a lot of experience across all three series,” Busch added. “With next year’s Truck Series schedule including a lot of events where it’s just show up and race, having an experienced driver in one of our full-time Tundras is going to be beneficial to our whole organization.”