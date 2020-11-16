John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row, parting ways

Front Row Motorsports revealed on Monday that John Hunter Nemechek had informed the organization he would not be returning next season.

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us,” said owner Bob Jenkins. “He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career, and he will always be a friend of ours.”

Front Row will announce its plans for its NASCAR programs in the future.

Nemechek drove the No. 38 Ford Mustang this season, his first full year in the NASCAR Cup Series. He finished fourth in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle and 27th in the overall championship standings with three top-10 finishes.

A pair of eighth-place finishes at Talladega Superspeedway was Nemechek’s best runs of the season.

Nemechek joined Front Row at the end of 2019 as a substitute for Matt Tifft, who was sidelined from racing following a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. Nemechek drove the car in the final three races of the season.

“I’m so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze, and all our partners took on myself this past season,” Nemechek posted on social media. “I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the No. 38 team at Front Row Motorsports. I am grateful for my time, relationships, and all the knowledge I have gained.

“I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date.”