Ex-Penske trio join Albuquerque in 2021 WTR Acura DPi effort

Wayne Taylor Racing’s first season as a new Acura ARX-05 DPi team will come with another first as the championship-winning IMSA team welcomes an all-new driver roster.

Taylor’s son Ricky and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi have joined from the outgoing Acura Team Penske program, with Taylor set for a full-time role alongside Felipe Albuquerque. Rossi will take part at the three longest endurance races, and a third Penske ex-pat – three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves who earned 2020’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title with Taylor – is headed for fourth-driver duties in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“This is an exciting time for Wayne Taylor Racing,” said its owner. “I am extremely excited about securing the three drivers that have been driving the Acura ARX-05 the past few years as well as Filipe Albuquerque who has been driving a similar car in Europe with great success. With us as a team changing manufacturers, I wanted to have consistency in the drivers, and with this group, that is one thing we can tick off the list.

“I am also very excited that Konica Minolta and, of course, CIT, are joining us again this year,” Taylor continued. “It is certainly a new challenge, but I believe we have the right people and the right drivers in place to be competitive and win races.

“On another note, I would like to introduce Harrison Contracting as a new sponsor of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05.”

As the lone newcomer to the Acura DPi program, Albuquerque summed up the feelings shared by his teammates about their collective potential in 2021.

“I am really happy with this new project,” said the well-traveled sports car ace. “Wayne Taylor Racing is one of the best teams at IMSA; they are always at the top at every event. My motivation couldn’t be higher. Regarding my teammates I think it’s hard to have picked better ones. I fought them in the past and now they are my teammates; it takes away a lot of pressure. WTR could not have chosen better. Between us all we have won everything: IMSA, Daytona, Le Mans, ELMS, WEC, Indy500.”