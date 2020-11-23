2021 Ferrari Challenge NA schedule announced

Ferrari North America has released the competition calendar for the 2021 Ferrari Challenge, which also sees the popular Club Competizioni GT Club, XX Programmes and F1 Clienti integrated into the schedule.

Ferrari Challenge, which launched in Europe in 1993 and staged its inaugural North American championship in 1994, will make visits to some of the most iconic tracks on the continent in 2021 before racing to a conclusion at Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Mugello in November.

Among the highlights of the 2021 season are returns to Sonoma Raceway, Road America, and Virginia International Raceway.

Having first appeared as part of the event in 1995, Ferrari Challenge North America will extend its history at the Circuit Gilles Villenueve with a return to Montreal as part of the Formula 1 weekend in June.

The Indianapolis round will be the iconic Ferrari Racing Days – a classic alignment of Ferrari Challenge along with the XX Programme and F1 Clienti, all in one weekend. Wisconsin’s driver and fan favorite Road America will mark the penultimate event of the 2021 championship with a September visit to the 4-mile circuit.

“We are immensely pleased with the continued growth and development of the Ferrari Challenge series in North America,” said Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari Attivita Sportive GT. “The 2021 calendar will bring the largest single-make GT series in North America to some of the best driver’s tracks the country has to offer while also responsibly offering the exceptional experience that our clients have come to expect.”

Additionally, several Ferrari Challenge weekends will integrate Club Competizioni GT, which will allow owners of Ferrari GT racing cars built over the last three decades to compete at Ferrari-organized events, with eligible entries including modern Ferrari 488 GTE and GT3 machines as well as the Ferrari F40 Competizione.

2021 Ferrari Challenge North America

26-28 March Virginia International Raceway

30 April-2 May Sonoma

21-23 May Watkins Glen

11-13 June Montreal

16-18 July Indianapolis Motor Speedway

10-12 Sept. Road America

4-7 Nov. Mugello (FM)

Club Competizioni GT

26-28 March Virginia International Raceway

12-13 April Monza

21-23 May Watkins Glen

26-27 June Suzuka

23-24 Aug. Nurburgring

7-8 Nov. Mugello

XX Programmes/F1 Clienti

30-31 March Monza

27-28 April Spielberg

4-6 June Tianjin

25-27 June Suzuka

16-18 July Indianapolis

22-23 July Watkins Glen

27-29 Aug. Nurburgring

17-19 Sept. Silverstone

4-7 Nov. Mugello