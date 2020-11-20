Webinar shares strategies for working with a WD in Online Race Industry Week

“How To Best Work With A Wholesale Distributor (WD)” is the title of the webinar to be presented by Turn 14 Distribution for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Kyle Shelley, director of sales for Turn 14 Distribution, is the featured speaker, and he’ll be joined by guest speaker Darron Shubin, director of sales for AWE Tuning.

“This is one of the key webinars for virtually the entire racing industry, since almost every company selling to racers works with distributors,” said Judy Kean, co-producer of Online Race Industry Week. “Your distributor can be one of the most important allies in the success of your racing organization. Find new ways to take full advantage of what a distributor such as Turn 14 has to offer. This webinar can pay off for years and years. Don’t miss it!”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.