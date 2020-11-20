The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 20

It’s time to get your questions answered in The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (starts at 2m28s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (53m29s)
- General & Fun (1h17m31s)
