The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 20

The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 20

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 20

By November 20, 2020 12:16 PM

It’s time to get your questions answered in The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  1. IMSA (starts at 2m28s)
  2. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (53m29s)
  3. General & Fun (1h17m31s)

 

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

