High Class Racing set to join 2021 Rolex 24 entry

Danish-flagged European Le Mans Series and FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 team High Class Racing has entered an ORECA 07 LMP2 car in the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, which will mark the team’s debut at the classic endurance race.

With a driver line-up yet to be confirmed publicly, the team has become the latest LMP2 outfit to commit to the race, following similar news in recent days from the U.S.-flagged Era Motorsports and DragonSpeed squads — both also set to field ORECA chassis — and the Italian Cetilar Racing team that is set to give the Dallara P217 Gibson its Rolex 24 debut.

Other LMP2 teams from outside the regular IMSA entry are also known to be poised to confirm of entries for the January 30-31 race.

High Class Racing team manager Nikolaj Johansen said: “The 24 Hours of Daytona has long been high on the wish list of our drivers and stakeholders, and I am happy to be able to realize this dream.”

After two decades in Danish and then European motorsport in a variety of disciplines, High Class Racing has been a regular in the ELMS since 2017, adding a second car in 2019 to contest the 2019/20 FIA WEC, including its second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans entry.

“This will be a single event entry for us, where we primarily get the opportunity to nurture our American sponsors and interests and learn more about the IMSA organization, but of course you never now what the future brings,” said Johansen.