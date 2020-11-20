FSE to present webinar on fire suppression systems for Online Race Industry Week

“Seconds Matter…How To Make Sure Your On-Board Fire Suppression System Works When It Counts” is the title of the webinar to be presented by Fire Suppression Engineering (FSE) for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Scott Heintz, owner of FSE, is the featured speaker, and he is being joined by guest speaker Steve Francis, technical and safety director of the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series.

Fire Suppression Engineering combines over 20 years of design, engineering, manufacturing, sales and service of motorsports-related fire suppression systems. Located in Concord, North Carolina, FSE supports racers and teams from the professional to the weekend hobby racer. As on-board fire systems become mandated in many racing series, FSE’s product line is built to withstand the rigors of all motorsports environments.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.