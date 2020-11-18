Racing on TV, Nov 18-24

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

By November 18, 2020 4:25 AM

ABOVE: The late, lamented Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series makes the first of three swansong appearances on CBS this Saturday.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, November 18

NASCAR
Awards show		 8:00-9:30pm

Saturday, November 21

Road Atlanta 1 TA 10:45am

Chandler Pro Lite, Pro 2 2:00-3:00pm (D)

Road Atlanta 1 TA2 3:55pm

Sunday, November 22

Road Atlanta 2 (combined field) 12:00pm

Season review 3:00-4:00pm

Season review 4:00-5:00pm

Portugal 7:30-9:00pm
(SDD)

Tuesday, November 24

Sebring 4:00-6:00pm (D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

