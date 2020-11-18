Racing on TV, Nov 18-24

ABOVE: The late, lamented Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series makes the first of three swansong appearances on CBS this Saturday.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, November 18
|NASCAR
Awards show
|8:00-9:30pm
|
Saturday, November 21
|Road Atlanta 1 TA
|10:45am
|
|Chandler Pro Lite, Pro 2
|2:00-3:00pm (D)
|
|Road Atlanta 1 TA2
|3:55pm
|
Sunday, November 22
|Road Atlanta 2 (combined field)
|12:00pm
|
|Season review
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|Season review
|4:00-5:00pm
|
|Portugal
|7:30-9:00pm
(SDD)
|
Tuesday, November 24
|Sebring
|4:00-6:00pm (D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
