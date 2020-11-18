Learn advantages of brushless fans In Online Race Industry Week Webinar

“High Performance Brushless Fan Systems – A Competitive Advantage in Modern Autosport Racing” is the title of the webinar to be presented by Steele Racing Products for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Andy Wagoner, president of Steele Racing Products, and Pedro (El P) Perez, product manager.

Steele Racing Products is a technology company that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative cooling products for performance vehicles.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.