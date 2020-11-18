Announcement of road racing panel discussion for Online Race Industry Week

“Road Racing Today — An Industry Perspective” is the title of the webinar to be organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

John Doonan, President, IMSA; Michael Cobb, President, SCCA; Greg Gill, President, SRO Motorsports America, and Tony Parella, President, SVRA, are the featured speakers.

“Road racing is a big, dynamic segment of the racing market, and there’s no one better to turn to for insights on where we’re at in 2020, and where we’re headed in 2021, than these sanctioning body chiefs,” said Francisque Savinien, producer of Online Race Industry Week. “This is a ‘can’t miss’ webinar for anyone involved in the road racing segment of the racing industry.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.