Online Race Industry Week offers "Advanced Driver Cooling" webinar

“Advanced Driver Cooling Systems” is the title of the webinar to be presented by ChillOut Systems for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Charles Kline, owner/president, and James Marcellana, global accounts director.

ChillOut Systems remove the “bulk” from driver cooling systems by applying modern apparel design; cutting weight by eliminating 20 lbs. or more of ice; and most importantly, cutting out the labor for their customers: No ice, water, or maintenance required, so you can focus on what’s important—your lap times.

The Quantum Cooler, ChillOut Systems’ first and staple cooling unit, utilizes a rotary micro-compressor that circulates its coolant formula 20 liters per minute at 16 psi on a constant cycle. ChillOut strives for compact, portable, effortless, and race-ready-performance-level driver cooling.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.