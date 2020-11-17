GRG, HMD, partner for four-car Indy Lights assault

Global Racing Group, the dominant Formula Regional Americas team that won the 2020 title with Linus Lundqvist, and the emerging HMD Motorsports Indy Lights team have joined forces to enter four Dallara IL15s next season.

The alliance between HMD and the Christian Pedersen-led GRG outfit creates the second four-car team in Indy Lights, adding to Andretti Autosport’s four-car presence on the grid.

“Working together will bring an unparalleled operation to the Road to Indy program in 2021 and beyond,” said team owner Henry Malukas, whose team fielded his son David Malukas (photo above) and race-winner Toby Sowery in 2019. “I met with Christian on several occasions through the season and our programs are very well aligned with one another. We have similar goals and interests and, with our new relationship, we have a direct line from FR Americas to Indy Lights.”

The HMD/GRG team expects to announce its first driver next week, and to continue the confirmations through December.

“Expanding our program into the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series has been on the drawing board for a while,” said Pedersen. “Via discussions with Henry throughout 2020, it has been clear that the synergies we can unleash together will bring benefits to both teams, our drivers, the Indy Lights series and to motorsport in the U.S. in general.

“We both set the bar high in terms of expectations for performance, results, appearance and continued development of opportunities for drivers. That’s what the partnership is based on.”

Dan Andersen, whose Andersen Promotions firm runs the Road To Indy, welcomed GRG to the Indy Lights family.

“We are very excited to welcome Global Racing Group to the Indy Lights paddock in 2021,” he said. “Their partnership with HMD Motorsports brings two of the most professional and powerful teams together in one program with a reach for driver potential throughout North America and in Europe.

“HMD Motorsports has been a consistent front-runner in the Road to Indy, especially at the Indy Lights level, while Global Racing Group has been the dominant program in other open wheel series,” Andersen added. “While both entities have been successful on the track, their knack for business off the track will elevate them to the forefront of the Road to Indy for a very long time.”