Field of 24 set for 2021 Busch Clash

The eligibility criteria for the Busch Clash at Daytona puts 24 drivers into the February 9, 2021 event.

NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway announced the criteria on Tuesday morning, adjusted for next season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligibility in the past included drivers qualifying for the event by winning a pole, but NASCAR did away with qualifying upon racing’s return in May in favor of one-day shows.

For the ’21 event, eligibility includes: 2020 pole winners; past Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020; former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2020; former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2020; playoff drivers from 2020; race winners from 2020; and stage winners from 2020.

The race will run under the lights on Feb. 9. And, for the first time, NASCAR Cup Series teams will run the Busch Clash on the Daytona road course.

“The excitement by both the drivers and our fans leading up to the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona is unprecedented,” said track president Chip Wile. “NASCAR’s initial visit to the Daytona road course in August delivered big time, with incredible competition, adding to the legacy of the famed road course made famous with sports cars and motorcycles.

“Having the Busch Clash at Daytona on Tuesday night also adds to the anticipation of an action-packed Speedweeks calendar. With the talent level in the field, the race will now clearly have its own look during the Daytona Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth in 2021 and beyond.”

Drivers eligible to compete in the 2021 event:

1. Aric Almirola

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Alex Bowman

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Chris Buescher

6. Kurt Busch

7. Kyle Busch

8. William Byron

9. Cole Custer

10. Matt DiBenedetto

11. Austin Dillon

12. Ty Dillon

13. Chase Elliott

14. Denny Hamlin

15. Kevin Harvick

16. Jimmie Johnson

17. Erik Jones

18. Matt Kenseth

19. Brad Keselowski

20. Joey Logano

21. Ryan Newman

22. Tyler Reddick

23. Ricky Stenhouse

24. Martin Truex Jr.