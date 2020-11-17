Cup, Xfinity series personnel shuffling at JGR

Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell will work with new crew chiefs in 2021 as Joe Gibbs Racing has shuffled personnel on both its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams.

Busch will be paired with Ben Beshore on the No. 18 Toyota Camry. Beshore previously served as a race engineer for Busch before moving to the Xfinity Series in 2019 to become a crew chief. In his first season atop the pit box, Beshore worked with multiple drivers, including Busch, before becoming the leader of Harrison Burton’s rookie campaign this past year.

In 2017, Beshore served as an interim crew chief for Busch in three Cup Series races. They earned top-10 finishes in each of those races.

Adam Stevens moves from Busch’s team to be the crew chief for Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Toyota Camry team. Bell is coming in-house to Gibbs after a rookie season at Leavine Family Racing.

Bell’s now-former crew chief, Jason Ratcliff, moves back to the Xfinity Series next season where he will oversee Burton’s sophomore season in the No. 20 Toyota Supra.

Dave Rogers will continue to oversee the No. 18 Supra team with new driver Daniel Hemric. Jeff Meendering remains paired with Brandon Jones.

Chris Gayle, who had worked with Erik Jones, moves into the Xfinity Series to oversee the No. 54 Toyota Supra. It will be a fourth Gibbs entry driven by “all-star caliber” drivers.

“We go through a process at the conclusion of every season that includes evaluating each of our teams,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “We believe our crew chief lineup for 2021 will best position each team and driver for success across both series.

“We take a lot of pride in our depth of talent across our entire organization. All of our crew chiefs are proven winners. We are also looking forward to bringing the No. 54 Toyota Supra back to the track in 2021 with an exciting team of drivers.”

Chris Gabehart will remain with Denny Hamlin on the No. 11 Toyota Camry team, while James Small remains with Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 Toyota Camry team.