Trans Am forced to cancel Laguna Seca season finale

New travel restrictions and quarantine requirements surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic put in place by California and surrounding states mean the Trans Am presented by Pirelli doubleheader finale scheduled for December 4-6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has been canceled.

The new National season finale will now take place this weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in a doubleheader shootout. The Trans Am West Coast Championship has concluded and will be based on the results from the last round at Circuit of The Americas. Official class champions will be announced at a later date.

“We were really looking forward to ending our season at Laguna this year; it’s always a driver and fan favorite,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “We’ve worked diligently to address all health and safety requirements, but California’s new travel restrictions and quarantine requirements make it no longer feasible to hold the event. That’s just how this year has gone.

“We do look forward to finishing the 2020 season in Atlanta and returning to Laguna Seca in the Spring,” Clagett continued.

The Trans Am series is currently slated to return to Laguna Seca with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association in May 2021.

“Our whole team is disappointed by the cancelation of the Trans-Am SpeedFest,” commented John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “After two successful and safe races in October, we were hopeful to be able to continue with Trans Am for our season finale. But, with the continuing outbreak, many participants coming from out of state, and the unknown state restrictions, we understand and sympathize with Trans Am’s and SVRA’s decision. We greatly look forward to welcoming their return to Monterey April 29 through May 2, 2021.”

The Atlanta SpeedTour event starts this Thursday, Nov. 19, and is open to fans. Tickets are available at: SpeedTour.net.

All three Road Atlanta Trans Am races – TA/XGT/SGT/GT, TA2 powered by AEM, and combined-class – will be live streamed, starting Saturday, on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App.