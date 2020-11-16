Lux confirmed for DragonSpeed LMP2 Daytona 24 run

Eric Lux is the first driver confirmed for DragonSpeed’s bid to capture its third consecutive LMP2 win at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The New Yorker, an American Le Mans Series class champion and frequent member of the racing endeavors assembled by team owner Elton Julian, brings a new Bronze driver rating to the Pro-Am P2 effort.

“I cannot wait to race for DragonSpeed at Daytona!” Lux exclaimed. “2021 marks my 18th season competing in sportscars and my 11th Rolex 24. I’ve nearly won there on several occasions and for it to become a reality you need the right team, the right car, and the right teammates. I’ve known Elton as a teammate, team owner, and friend over the past 10 years, and watched the team’s combination of pace and strategy win the Rolex 24 last year. I have complete confidence in Elton and his crew to put together the strongest program out there.”

Lux’s confirmation is first among a number expected from DragonSpeed as the Rolex 24 approaches in January

“The battle of the LMP2 Bronzes in IMSA has really heated up, and Eric’s reclassification gives us one of the best in the category,” Julian said. “We’re really looking forward to supporting Eric’s bid for his first win at Daytona, and looking to bring a group of drivers to the package that can help deliver on that. We’ll have the same crew behind that was behind our success the last two years at Daytona, so we’re excited to see if we can make it three in a row.”