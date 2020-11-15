The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 15

Another edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m19s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (36m55s)
- General & Fun (54m29s)
