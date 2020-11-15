Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 15

By November 15, 2020 11:38 AM

Another edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 1m19s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (36m55s)
  • General & Fun (54m29s)

