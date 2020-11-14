Online Race Industry Week webinar to features new products from Europe

“HMS Motorsport’s Hot New European Products – Schuberth SP1 Carbon Helmet, RaceSense Smart Tire Gauge” is the title of the webinar being presented by HMS Motorsport during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Joe Marko, president and founder of HMS Motorsport, and Bill Glavin, the company’s director of business development.

HMS Motorsport has two retail stores – in Danvers, Mass., and Mooresville, N.C. Marko is also the co-author of “Guide To Seatbelt Installation” from SFI; a National Safety Steward for BMWCCA club racing; and a frequent lecturer on motorsport safety. He was a recent speaker on EPARTRADE LIVE.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.