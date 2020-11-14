Mazda wins Sebring thriller; Castroneves, Taylor, claim DPi crown

Harry Tincknell took advantage of his teammate Oliver Jarvis’ misfortune with 27 minutes remaining to win Saturday’s 68th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for Mazda Motorsports, capping a night of heartbreak for many of the top contenders.

Mazda won the battle with Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay in the No. 55 Multimatic Motorsports-prepared RT-24P, but Acura Team Penske won the war, with Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor taking the DPi title by one point despite finishing eighth, seven laps down in the No. 7 Acura.

The No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05 of Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud finished second, 10.154s back, followed by Jarvis, Olivier Pla and Tristan Nunez in the No. 77 Mazda.

The championship was a career first for Castroneves, despite winning the Indianapolis 500 three times.

“It’s amazing to finish the championship with a great organization, a great group of people,” Castroneves said. “It’s a new beginning for me, but I will never, never forget this. It was an incredible journey, for sure.”

“To me, Helio is Team Penske, and it was the privilege of a lifetime to get to drive for Acura Team Penske,” Taylor said. “To win it with him was one of the highlights of my life.”

Pla took the lead in the No. 77 RT-24P with 2h25m remaining, passing then-championship-leading Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac. Derani needed to win in order to take the title. But after making contact with Montoya’s race-leading No. 6 Acura in Turn 7 at the 9h31m mark, Derani dive-bombed Montoya in Turn 5 on the next lap, sending the Acura spinning.

Derani took over the lead, only to be passed by Pla on the following lap. Derani then went to the pits to serve a drive-through penalty for incident responsibility.

Returning to the race, Derani went to the grass as his steering failed due to a broken right-front suspension part. He returned to the pits and lost two laps for repairs, effectively ending his chance at the title.

From that point, Pla and Jarvis pulled away. Jarvis was leading by 30 seconds when he cut his left-rear tire, sending him on a ride through the grass. The caution waved for the ninth time due to debris from the tire, which gave the advantage to Tincknell.

The green flag waved with 17m30s remaining, the Mazda home free although an incident took out the leaders in both the GTLM and GTD classes.

“What a position to be in – 20 minutes to go, and leading one of the biggest races in the world,” Tincknell said. “I was just going to give it everything – no regrets – and see what happens. We’ve had our ups and downs this year, and what a way to end it.”

“This is the overall win I’ve been looking for,” said Florida native Hunter-Reay. “This is my home race, and I’ve always dreamed of winning this overall.”

“It’s a shame, because the No. 77 had pretty much a dominating lead,” Bomarito said. “But it’s motor racing. We all ran hard, all race long, and now we have two Mazdas on the podium. This is one of the most physical races.”

The No. 7 Acura entered the race with a two-point lead, and led up until its first pit stop. Ricky Taylor then lost boost at the 45m mark, and went to the paddock to have the intercooler of his left turbocharger replaced, costing him 11 laps in the end.

That put the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac in the championship seat. Disaster struck that team, though, at the 4h50m mark, when Scott Dixon spun in Turn 7 after contact with the No. 77 Mazda of Oliver Jarvis.

Dixon lost five laps in the paddock getting a new radiator; Briscoe and van der Zande finished second in the standings, one point back.

The No. 10 Cadillac did manage to win the Michelin Endurance Cup for Briscoe and van der Zande, ending Action Express Racing’s six straight titles since the competition among IMSA four longest races began in 2014.

Lost in the shuffle was a strong showing by JDC-Miller Motorsports, which had both of its cars lead the event. Scott Simpson, Matheus Leist and Scott Andrews took fourth in the No. 85 Cadillac, one position ahead of teammates Sebastien Bourdais, Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling entry.

The competitive race saw all eight DPis takes turns in the lead before the race reached the 10-hour mark. The last to lead? The eventual winning No. 55 Mazda.

The LMP2 contest came to an abrupt halt when the leading No. 51 Inter Europol Competition ORECA driven by Jakub Smiechowski slammed into the Turn 17 wall at the 5h34m mark. That gave the lead to the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson of pole winner Patrick Kelly, Simon Trummer and 2019 Team USA Scholarship-winer Scott Huffaker. The trio went on to win by two laps over the Performance Tech Motorsports No. 38 entry of Patrick Byrne, Guy Cosmo and Don Yount.

Running its final race, the Porsche GT Team scored a one-two finish in GTLM. Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki and Earl Bamber won in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR-19, +9.025s ahead of teammates Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor and Neel Jani.

“To win in our last race, and to do it with a 1-2 as well…” said Tandy, claiming victory at Sebring for the third consecutive year. “It’s been an

emotional weekend – our last time together as a group. I hoped that we could win, and the three-peat was always on; but to do a 1-2 was great for the whole team. Everyone has put seven years of their lives into this program. It’s a perfect finish – to win the last three of the season, and to win three Sebrings in a row.”

The final restart ended a solid run for the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE of Connor De Phillippi, Colton Herta and Bruno Spengler. De Phillippi was hit from behind on the final restart, sending him into the GTD leading Ferrari. He came back to finish fourth behind the team’s No. 24 BMW of Jesse Krohn, John Edwards and Augusto Farfus, after the No. 25 was in the fight for the lead for most of the race.

The No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg was also a GTLM contender up until a rear suspension failure with 2h30m remaining and finished fifth. The No. 4 Corvette – the final ride as a Corvette regular after 18 years for Oliver Gavin – took sixth after struggling through mechanical problems.

Patrick Long, Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen scored the GTD victory in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports 1st phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R, beating the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Roman De Angelis, Ian James and Darren Turner by 3.270s. The winning Porsche struggled with a broken shock for the final nine hours of the race.

“It was difficult to fight, because we didn’t know where the car was going to land,” Long admitted. “The car was very difficult with all the left-rights, and I have a migraine from banging my head on the roll bar. But these cars are built solid, and it held up despite the challenge. All’s well that ends well.”

Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry claimed the GTD title by two points over Long and Hardwick with a third-place finish in the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3.

Scuderia Corsa Ferrari seemed headed to the GTD victory until the closing minutes. Cooper MacNeil, Alessandro Balzan and Jeff Westphal all took turns in the lead – pacing 107 laps – with Westphal holding an 11-second lead when the final caution waved.

That allowed Lawson Aschenbach to close in with the No. 74 Riley Motorsports/74 Hunting Ranch AMG-Mercedes GT3. On the restart with 17:30 remaining, Aschenbach bumped the GTLM-leading BMW of De Phillippi, who in turn hit the Ferrari.

The GTD race took a dramatic turn at the 2h40m mark. First, the class-leading No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Franck Perera, Richard Heistand and Steijn Schothorst broke an axle while leaving pit road. The promoted the two AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus GT F GT3s to the led, but both the leading No. 12 of Townsend Bell and second-place No. 14 of Kyle Kirkwood spun in water left by the No. 4 Corvette of Gavin and then hit the wall.

Two other GTD cars were involved in the incident, but were able to continue.

RESULTS (UNOFFICIAL)

UP NEXT: It will be a short off-season, with IMSA action resuming with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on Jan. 22-24 at Daytona International Speedway.