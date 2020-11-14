[…] JDC-Miller leads at the Sebring 12 Hour halfway mark […]

Halfway into Saturday’s running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar DPi title is very much up for grabs despite lengthy visits to the paddock for the top two contenders.

The No. 7 Penske Acura entered the race with a two-point lead over the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, but both teams have now spent time in the paddock. Ricky Taylor lost 11 laps while the team replaced the intercooler on the Acura’s left-side turbocharger. The No. 10, driven by Scott Dixon, spun after contact at the 4h50s mark and dropped five laps while the radiator was changed.

Despite being 16th overall and eighth in class, Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves hold a one-point lead over Wayne Taylor’s Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe.

Pipo Derani can win the DPi crown only if he can win in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac. However, while the car has spent time up front, it was fifth at halfway.

Matheus Leist was leading at halfway in the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX 05 and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Mustang Sampling Cadillac.

Patrick Kelly held a three-lap in LMP2 in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson, but had contact with the No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg at the six-hour mark to bring out the seventh caution.

The No. 3 had been running third in GTLM behind Nick Tandy in the No. 911 Porsche 911 R and Connor De Phillippi in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE.

In GTD, it was Corey Lewis in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, followed by Jan Heylen in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Jeff Westphal in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3.

HOUR 6 STANDINGS

We’re halfway home, with the 12 Hours set to take the checkers at 10:10 p.m. ET.