Podium changes at COTA for Trans Am and West Coast Championship

Greg Pickett’s history-making Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season keeps gaining momentum behind the wheel of his iconic blue and white No. 6 Pickett Racing Ford Mustang.

Following post-race review by the Trans Am Stewards, fourth-place overall Pickett was promoted to third after issuing provisional podium finisher Tomy Drissi a 40-second penalty for making an unsafe pass on Amy Ruman’s No. 23 McNichols Co Chevrolet Corvette.

The position change set another record for Pickett this season. Pickett became the first driver to finish on both the National Trans Am and West Coast podiums in one event. The 73-year-old California racer is leading the West Coast Trans Am Championship effort with a perfect win record. Earlier this year, Pickett also became the first driver in Trans Am history to win races in six different decades.

Championship leader Ernie Francis Jr. (No. 98 ZF Custom Concepts Ford Mustang) remained in second and Boris Said (No. 2 WeaverRcng/Techniques/SRIPerfor Dodge Challenger) retained the win.

In the TA2 powered by AEM Trans Am West Coast Championship race, Jim Gallaugher (No. 16 MadisonDevelopmentGroup/MCR Ford Mustang) was awarded first place after post-race review found that Michele Abbate, who claimed the checkered in the No. 30 GearHedCoffee/GrrRacing.com Chevrolet Camaro), passed for position under a full-course yellow. Abbate has been classified in second and Mitch Marvosh (No. 49 Wolf Entertainment Ford Mustang) remained in third.

With the position change, Gallaugher now leads the West Coast Championship heading into its season finale at WeatherTeach Raceway Laguna Seca December 4-6.

Paul Tracy was also disqualified after stewards determined that he made two separate illegal moves during the 102-mile TA2 feature.

“I thought it was odd how quickly No. 16 checked up into the corner, but now it makes more sense,” Abbate said. “I am truly gutted that this mistake was made on my part and I am genuinely sorry to my competitor Jim Gallaugher. I am thankful for Trans Am’s fair ruling and still very proud to take home a second-place finish at COTA.

“Second place in West Coast and P14 overall is an amazing result that shows our progress for the entire team. A hard-fought race for myself and my team, we literally gave it everything we had. Unfortunately, the misunderstanding allowed for premature celebrations and that is something I wish I could take back. I am so thankful for all of my partners who help make this possible for our small team and extra special thanks to Gearhead Coffee for their additional trackside support and for helping us get to this race.”

Trans Am returns to racing November 19-22 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The four-day event starts on Thursday, November 19 with testing. The official weekend commences on Friday, November 20 with practice in the morning followed by qualifying in the afternoon starting with the Trans Am class at 4:50 p.m. Eastern. Saturday begins with the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern followed by the TA2 powered by AEM feature at 4:55 p.m. Eastern. The combined class finale will take the green on Sunday at noon Eastern.

The Atlanta SpeedTour is open to fans. Tickets available at: SpeedTour.net.

All three races will be live streamed (starting Saturday) on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App. Download here: https://nagrasports.app.link/lIQjdAuxq7