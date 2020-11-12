The Week In IndyCar, Nov 12, with Helio Castroneves

New Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media on his final race after 20 years of driving for Team Penske, the lasting impacts of Roger Penske and Rick Mears, moving to MSR, working with Jack Harvey, drinking beer with his new boss, and more in a fun visit to the show.
IndyCar 18m ago
Greasley is new race engineer for Sato's RLL No. 30
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has found its replacement for the retired Eddie Jones with the esteemed race engineer Matt Greasley. The (…)
IMSA 36m ago
JDC-Miller looking to maintain two-car DPi entry in 2021
The JDC-Miller Motorsports IMSA DPi team is working to keep both of its cars in motion next season. The Minnesota-based Cadillac DPi-V.R (…)
Industry 43m ago
Piston rings another key topic at Online Race Industry Week
The technical webinar, “Ring Seal Soup – How Honing, Oil, Rings & Pistons Combine To Create Ring Seal, Which Impacts Engine (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Van der Zande leads second Sebring practice
Title hopeful Renger van der Zande prevailed in a late-session charge in Thursday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship second (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
More GTD Acuras in 2021?
Acura’s GT Daytona championship with Meyer Shank Racing in 2019 and continuing success with the team is having a significant impact on the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Buemi tops first practice for Bahrain WEC finale
The first Free Practice session of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain saw the pair of Toyota Gazoo (…)
Industry 5hr ago
Gearbox tech webinar is on the schedule for Online Race Industry Week
“How The Right Gearbox Plays A Critical Role In A Successful Racing Program” is the name of the technical webinar being organized by (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Hemric gets full-time Xfinity seat with Gibbs
Daniel Hemric is moving to Joe Gibbs Racing for a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series next season. Announced Thursday afternoon, Hemric (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Moffitt moving to Xfinity Series with Our Motorsports
Brett Moffitt will not return to GMS Racing or the Truck Series next season as he moves full-time into an Xfinity Series ride with Our (…)
