The Week In IndyCar, Nov 12, with Helio Castroneves

By November 12, 2020 11:22 AM

New Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media on his final race after 20 years of driving for Team Penske, the lasting impacts of Roger Penske and Rick Mears, moving to MSR, working with Jack Harvey, drinking beer with his new boss, and more in a fun visit to the show.

