Piston rings another key topic at Online Race Industry Week

The technical webinar, “Ring Seal Soup – How Honing, Oil, Rings & Pistons Combine To Create Ring Seal, Which Impacts Engine Performance & Longevity,” will be presented by Total Seal Piston Rings during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Total Seal‘s Lake Speed, Jr., tribologist, and Keith Jones, director of technical sales, are the featured speakers, and will be joined by guest speaker Ed Kiebler, of Rottler.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

