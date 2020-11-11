NHRA announces 2021 Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule

NHRA officials announced Wednesday details of the 2021 Camping World Drag Racing Series’ 23-event season, revealing national event pro
category qualifying days and specialty series schedules.
At 17 Camping World Drag Racing Series national events, professional teams will run three qualifying sessions over two days, Friday and Saturday, with final eliminations on Sunday. At five events, pro teams will run two qualifying sessions on Saturday with final eliminations on Sunday. This quick-draw format, which was utilized as NHRA first returned to racing in July 2020, is designed to promote racing excitement while allowing economic balance. NHRA expects to return to the customary
four qualifying runs in the future.
The event schedule and venue for an additional event on June 18-20 will be released at a future date.
Races in Atlanta (March 26-28), the first stop in Pomona (April 9-11), Phoenix (April 23-25), Richmond (June 4-6) and Seattle (July 30-Aug. 1) are all scheduled three-day events with two qualifying sessions for the Camping World Drag Racing Series classes.
“We can’t say enough to thank the loyal NHRA fans who have stuck with us during the trying times of the 2020 season,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “We are grateful to you. All of us at the NHRA look forward to a full season of drag racing in 2021. Thank you to our fans, racers, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”
Teams in Top Fuel and Funny Car will compete at every 2021 event. Pro Stock will race at 18 events, returning to several venues, including Houston, Topeka, and Epping.
The Pro Stock Motorcycle class will compete at 16 races next season, starting with its traditional opener in Gainesville and including races at Pomona and Las Vegas in April.
Regular season:
March 12-14, Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainsville, Florida)
March 26-28, NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta, Georgia
April 9-11, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, California
April 16-18, Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas, Nevada
April 23-25, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix, Arizona
May 14-16, NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 21-23, Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston, Texas
June 4-6, Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Virginia
June 11-12, NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, New Hampshire
June 24-27, Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio
July 16-18, Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver, Colorado
July 23-25, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, California
July 31-August 1, Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Seattle, Washington
August 13-15, Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kansas
August 19-22, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minnesota
September 1-5, NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, Indiana
Countdown to the Championship:
September 10-12, NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pennsylvania
September 17-19, NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte, North Carolina
September 24-26, NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis, Missouri
October 7-10, NHRA FallNationals, Dallas, Texas
October 29-31, Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas, Nevada
November 12-14, Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, California
