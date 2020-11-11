[…] Fennig named competition chief at Roush Fenway […]

Jimmy Fennig has been named executive vice president in charge of competition by Roush Fenway Racing.

The move positions Fennig, who joined Roush in 1997, to oversee all aspects of competition. Fennig most recently managed the organization’s superspeedway program. Roush fields two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series for drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman.

“I’m certainly humbled at the opportunity provided to me by Jack (Roush) and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing,” said Fennig. “I’ve been a part of this organization for a long time, and during that time we’ve experienced a lot of highs and lows, but I believe in the team, I believe in Jack, and I believe in the people we have here to help us get back to the top.

“Make no mistake, our goal is to get these Roush Fenway Fords to the front. We know we have a lot of work in front of us, but I believe we owe that to Jack, and we owe that to ourselves as racers, and I know that the entire team embraces that challenge.”

Tommy Wheeler, director of operations, and Kevin Kidd, director of competition, will continue in their roles under Fennig.

Fennig is a former crew chief and has won races in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. In addition to his 40 wins in 889 Cup Series starts, Fennig won the 2004 championship with Kurt Busch. He last served as a crew chief in 2014 with Carl Edwards.

“Jimmy Fennig has been a key part of our organization for over two decades,” said Jack Roush. “Jimmy is a real racer, and his record and accolades as a championship level crew chief speak for themselves. His passion and drive have played an important role in our success as a race team. He is one of the most loyal and dedicated people I’ve ever known, and I’m confident that he is the right man for the job.

“I’m certainly excited to work with him as we continue to build our program back to the level that will see us compete on the track each week for wins and championships.”