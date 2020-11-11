Compass Racing considering GTD Acura additions

The Compass Racing IMSA GT Daytona team could make a return to an old friend next season.

RACER understands the Jill Beck-owned operation will pick up a pair of Acura NSX GT3s, one apiece from Meyer Shank Racing and Racer’s Edge, and transport them to its base in California once Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is complete. MSR’s No. 57 Heinricher Racing Acura, and the No. 93 Acura used by Racers Edge (photo above), are destined to make the cross-country trip for relocation to the town of Vista in Southern California.

It’s believed the Compass team, which ran a McLaren 720S GT3 driven by Paul Holton, Corey Fergus, and Jeff Kingsley this season in IMSA’s GTD Sprint Cup series, is evaluating the twin-turbo V6-powered Acura model for use in 2021, but no formal decision has been made on which car(s) will be utilized when the next WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season begins.

Founded in Canada in 2004 as Compass 360 Racing by driver/owner Karl Thomson, Compass represented Acura and Honda in Grand-Am’s Street Tuner class where it became one of the powerhouse organizations, taking numerous race wins, championships, and manufacturers’ titles on behalf of the Japanese brands. Compass also branched out into the former Pirelli World Challenge series where it earned considerable success.

Looking ahead, it’s unclear whether the No. 76 McLaren will remain with Compass, or resurface with another team. For fans of the British marque, RACER also understands the race-winning Motorsport In Action IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge team, currently fielding a McLaren 570S GT4, has ordered a new 720S GT3 which could appear in the WeatherTech Championship next season.