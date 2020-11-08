Elliott starting in back after failing pre-race inspection twice

Championship contender Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field at Phoenix Raceway after his car failed pre-race inspection twice.

Elliott will drop the rear during pace laps for the Season Finale 500. The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team was to have the best starting spot of the four title contenders by earning the pole after their win last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott’s Chevrolet passed inspection on its third trip through.

The cars of the three other title contenders all passed inspection. Joey Logano starts second, Brad Keselowski starts third, and Denny Hamlin starts fourth.

Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Brennan Poole will also start at the rear for his car failing inspection twice. The cars of Elliott and Poole were the only two issues in pre-race inspection.

The green flag is 3:14 p.m. ET.