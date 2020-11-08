Championship 4, by the numbers

Championship Sunday has arrived.

One of the most challenging and unique NASCAR seasons comes to a close, as scheduled, this afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. Four drivers from three different organizations will compete for the championships, two of whom are looking for their first titles. And for the first time, Phoenix hosts the title race.

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott clinched their spots in the championship race by winning in the penultimate round. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski came through with their spots in the closing laps last weekend at Martinsville Speedway in the elimination race. All four drivers were among the best all season long, with 18 wins between them.

The Season Finale 500 is 312 laps with stage breaks at laps 75 and 190. Stage points do not matter for the title contenders, with the highest finisher among them crowned champion.

The green flag is 3:14 p.m. ET.

A breakdown of the four championship drivers:

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang

Wins: 3

Top-five finishes: 11

Top-10 finishes: 20

Laps led: 814

Avg. start: 6.5

Avg. finish: 12.1

Championships: 2012

Championship 4 appearances: 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe

Championships: 2012 (with Brad Keselowski)

Championship 4 appearances: 2017, 2020

Phoenix stats

Starts: 23

Wins: 2

Top-five finishes: 5

Top-10 finishes: 12

Laps led: 449

Avg. finish: 14.3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro

Wins: 4

Top-five finishes: 14

Top-10 finishes: 21

Laps led: 1,094

Avg. start: 9.2

Avg. finish: 12.0

Championships: 0

Championship 4 appearances: 2020

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson

Championships: 0

Championship 4 appearances: 2015, 2020

Phoenix stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top-five finishes: 2

Top-10 finishes: 5

Laps led: 249

Avg. finish: 13.0

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang

Wins: 4

Top-five finishes: 12

Top-10 finishes: 23

Laps led: 936

Avg. start: 7.7

Avg. finish: 10.3

Championships: 2012

Championship 4 appearances: 2017, 2020

Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins

Championships: 0

Championship 4 appearances: 2020

Phoenix stats

Starts: 22

Wins: 0

Top-five finishes: 6

Top-10 finishes: 10

Laps led: 248

Avg. finish: 13.5

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry

Wins: 7

Top-five finishes: 17

Top-10 finishes: 20

Laps led: 1,083

Avg. start: 9.0

Avg. finish: 9.5

Championships: 0

Championship 4 appearances: 2014, 2019, 2020

Crew chief: Chris Gabehart

Championships: 0

Championship 4 appearances: 2019, 2020

Phoenix stats

Starts: 30

Wins: 2

Top-five finishes: 13

Top-10 finishes: 17

Laps led: 821

Avg. finish: 11.3