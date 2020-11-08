Championship 4, by the numbers

Championship Sunday has arrived.
One of the most challenging and unique NASCAR seasons comes to a close, as scheduled, this afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. Four drivers from three different organizations will compete for the championships, two of whom are looking for their first titles. And for the first time, Phoenix hosts the title race.
Joey Logano and Chase Elliott clinched their spots in the championship race by winning in the penultimate round. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski came through with their spots in the closing laps last weekend at Martinsville Speedway in the elimination race. All four drivers were among the best all season long, with 18 wins between them.
The Season Finale 500 is 312 laps with stage breaks at laps 75 and 190. Stage points do not matter for the title contenders, with the highest finisher among them crowned champion.
The green flag is 3:14 p.m. ET.
A breakdown of the four championship drivers:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang
Wins: 3
Top-five finishes: 11
Top-10 finishes: 20
Laps led: 814
Avg. start: 6.5
Avg. finish: 12.1
Championships: 2012
Championship 4 appearances: 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020
Crew chief: Paul Wolfe
Championships: 2012 (with Brad Keselowski)
Championship 4 appearances: 2017, 2020
Phoenix stats
Starts: 23
Wins: 2
Top-five finishes: 5
Top-10 finishes: 12
Laps led: 449
Avg. finish: 14.3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro
Wins: 4
Top-five finishes: 14
Top-10 finishes: 21
Laps led: 1,094
Avg. start: 9.2
Avg. finish: 12.0
Championships: 0
Championship 4 appearances: 2020
Crew chief: Alan Gustafson
Championships: 0
Championship 4 appearances: 2015, 2020
Phoenix stats
Starts: 9
Wins: 0
Top-five finishes: 2
Top-10 finishes: 5
Laps led: 249
Avg. finish: 13.0
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang
Wins: 4
Top-five finishes: 12
Top-10 finishes: 23
Laps led: 936
Avg. start: 7.7
Avg. finish: 10.3
Championships: 2012
Championship 4 appearances: 2017, 2020
Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins
Championships: 0
Championship 4 appearances: 2020
Phoenix stats
Starts: 22
Wins: 0
Top-five finishes: 6
Top-10 finishes: 10
Laps led: 248
Avg. finish: 13.5
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry
Wins: 7
Top-five finishes: 17
Top-10 finishes: 20
Laps led: 1,083
Avg. start: 9.0
Avg. finish: 9.5
Championships: 0
Championship 4 appearances: 2014, 2019, 2020
Crew chief: Chris Gabehart
Championships: 0
Championship 4 appearances: 2019, 2020
Phoenix stats
Starts: 30
Wins: 2
Top-five finishes: 13
Top-10 finishes: 17
Laps led: 821
Avg. finish: 11.3
Comments