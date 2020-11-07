UK racing industry in the Online Race Industry Week spotlight

“What’s Behind The Global Business Success of Motorsport Valley UK” is the title of the business webinar to be presented by the British racing trade group, Motorsport Industry Association (MIA), during Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Featured speakers are Chris Aylett, CEO of the MIA; Alan Gow, President of the FIA WTCC and Director of the BTCC; Malcolm Wilson OBE, Founder and CEO of M-Sport, World Rally Champions; and Duncan Wiltshire, CEO of Motor Racing Legends and Historic Promotions.

“Racing is a global enterprise, and racing technology from the UK’s Motorsport Valley is in race cars everywhere, from American stock cars to F1,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE. “These leading figures in UK motorsport are going to share their insights into the UK racing industry, which plays such an important role in racing worldwide.

“If you want to get a valuable international perspective on racing today, don’t miss it!”

Online Race Industry Week, Monday–Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. There is no charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, VIRginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!