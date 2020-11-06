PODCAST: Jimmie Johnson

Ahead of his final start in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson does some more reflecting on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

It is a short but filling conversation. For instance, take in a part of Johnson’s response on how long it took for him to get comfortable in his skin through his career and many successes:

“I’m now at a point in time where I don’t give a (expletive) about what people think,” Johnson said. “That was not me a year or two ago. I’m through that. I don’t care. And I don’t care what people have to say about me trying to go run IndyCar next year. I’m going to do it; it’s what I want to do, and damn it, I’m going to go do it. It’s for me. It’s not for anybody else.”

Other topics include:

– Whether he went through his career with a chip on his shoulder

– When he knew he needed to hold himself accountable outside the car

– If Johnson saw other drivers come through the sport with potential that was wasted

– The personal and professional respect and battles with Jeff Gordon

– What Johnson has lost or given up with his time and dedication in NASCAR

– If he feels he’s changed the sport

– Remembering the best race he’s driven

– One word to sum up his career