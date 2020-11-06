HSR Classic Daytona and HSR Daytona Historics hit high gear

The 2020 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and HSR Daytona Historics hit high gear Friday at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) where the Classic 24 race will be run for the sixth time this Saturday and Sunday at the “World Center of Racing.”

The main order of business Friday, however, was the featured B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge for the Prototype, Historic and GT Modern (GTM) divisions. The one-hour race served as the perfect primer for this weekend’s Classic Daytona, which is run around the clock in a series of 24 hour-long races Saturday and Sunday.

The overall and Prototype class B.R.M. Challenge victories went to Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss who co-drove the Matador Motorsports ex-ESM Tequila Patron 2014 No. 31 Ligier JSP2 to a convincing win.

Marshall and Foss shared the overall and Prototype podium with the Hudson Historics Daytona Prototypes entries of John Reisman and William Hubbell.

Reisman finished second in his 2014 No. 33 Coyote Corvette Daytona Prototype while Hubbell crossed the line third in his similar 2009 No. 230 Corvette Daytona Prototype.

Fourth overall went to co-drivers Kody Swanson and Brad Jaeger who scored the B.R.M. GTM win in the Doran Racing 2008 No. 12* Ford GT. The victory made up for a narrow loss in Thursday’s Stoner Car Care Global GT Challenge race when Jaeger settled for runner-up honors just 0.539 of a second behind the winner.

Les Long and Lonnie Pechnik completed the overall top five and took second in B.R.M. GTM in Long’s Air Power Racing 2007 No. 496 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup.

Price Ford and Cody Ellsworth finished third in B.R.M. GTM in the 2015 No. 12 Autometrics/Team Racerink Porsche GT3 Cup. The top-three showing put Ford on the podium for the second day in a row after scoring a third-place finish in Thursday’s Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint.

The B.R.M. Historic class win was secured by Kenneth Greenberg in his Air Power Racing 1996 No. 836 Porsche 993 RSR. The victory was the second straight B.R.M. Historics win for Greenberg in “HSR Classics” competition. Greenberg also took B.R.M. Historics honors at last December’s HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour.

Hartmut Von Seelen and Kevin Wheeler finished second to Greenberg in the 1973 No. 51 Porsche 911 prepared by KMW Motorsports.

Bill Glavin and his son Billy Glavin were classified third in B.R.M. Historic in their JRIII Racing 1979 No. 99 BMW M1 Pro Car. The immaculately restored mid-engine BMW is being driven in competition for the first time in more than 40 years this weekend.

This weekend’s sixth running of HSR Classic Daytona starts this Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. EST straight through to the final checkered flag 24 hours later on Sunday, November 8.