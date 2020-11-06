Gradient purchases second Acura NSX GT3

The Gradient Racing team has purchased a second Acura NSX GT3 to compliment the No. 22 NSX it campaigns for Till Bechtolsheimer and Marc Miller at IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sprint rounds.

RACER has confirmed the Texas-based outfit purchased one of Meyer Shank Racing’s Acuras, and will take delivery of the car after the November 14 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. MSR will close its four-year run in the GT Daytona class with its NSX GT3s and move to DPi with Acura, where it will field the No. 60 ARX-05 prototype.

For Gradient, the acquisition of a second Acura is expected to give the program led by Andris Laivins new flexibility to explore a full-time GTD entry while continuing a part-time effort with the second NSX GT3.