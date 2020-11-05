Papadakis will talk turbos in Online Race Industry Week webinar

Noted race engine builder Stephan Papadakis will be the guest speaker in the tech webinar, “What Most People Don’t Know About Choosing The Right Turbo,” to be held during Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Geoff Raicer, founder of Full Race Motorsports–The Turbo Experts, and John Norton, staff engineer of BorgWarer Turbo Systems, will be presenting the webinar.

Papadakis came to prominence in sport compact drag racing in the 1990s with the first front-wheel-drive, tube-chassis drag car in the U.S. The team earned multiple records and championships in drag racing, turning in elapsed times and trap speeds previously thought unattainable in front-drive drag cars.

The team has also competed in short-course off-road racing and other off-road disciplines. Papadakis Racing has an unmatched record of three Formula Drift Championship titles.

Papadakis’ YouTube channel has 547,000 subscribers, and his videos have garnered as many as 2.6 million views.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Online Race Industry Week, Monday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Committed to participating in Online Race Industry Week are racing industry leaders such like Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.