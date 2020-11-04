Eibach to present webinar on race springs during Online Race Industry Week

“Championship Proven Spring Technology and Manufacturing Processes” is the title of the technical webinar to be presented by Eibach during Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Wilfried Eibach, chairman of Eibach Group and David Cardey, national sales manager at Eibach Springs and former sprint car racer, are the featured speakers, along with special guest Cameron Steele, Baja 1000 Champion, TV personality, and founder of Desert Assassins & Adventure and Baja HQ.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Online Race Industry Week, Monday – Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Committed to participating in Online Race Industry Week include racing industry leaders such as Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, NHRA’s Ned Walliser, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!